L.M. Kohn & Company Has $981,000 Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

L.M. Kohn & Company decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,361,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,970,000 after buying an additional 90,733 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,994,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,261,000 after buying an additional 180,247 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,707,000 after buying an additional 224,856 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,984,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,927,000 after buying an additional 113,287 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,563,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,608,000 after purchasing an additional 184,924 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VIG stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $155.85. 587,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,200,193. The stock has a market cap of $66.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.64 and a fifty-two week high of $160.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.16.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

