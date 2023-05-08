L.M. Kohn & Company Lowers Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

L.M. Kohn & Company trimmed its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Boeing were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BA traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $197.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,517,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,067,914. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $221.33. The company has a market capitalization of $118.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.79 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $205.77 and its 200 day moving average is $194.48.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.75) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on BA shares. Morgan Stanley cut Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Northcoast Research cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.60.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

