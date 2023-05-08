L.M. Kohn & Company Lowers Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

L.M. Kohn & Company reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.1% of L.M. Kohn & Company’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $204.84. 1,807,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,082,960. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $201.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.95. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $217.20. The stock has a market cap of $282.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

