Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Stock Rating Upgraded by TD Securities

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$35.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$36.00. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 16.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LIF. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James decreased their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Get Labrador Iron Ore Royalty alerts:

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Trading Up 2.8 %

TSE:LIF traded up C$0.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$29.94. 164,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,750. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.30. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a twelve month low of C$25.24 and a twelve month high of C$39.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$32.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$33.58.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty ( TSE:LIF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$48.27 million for the quarter. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty had a return on equity of 44.19% and a net margin of 114.26%. Equities research analysts predict that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 3.4707986 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. The company's primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.