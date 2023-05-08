Lake Street Capital Lowers Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) to Hold

Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CLFD. TheStreet cut shares of Clearfield from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Clearfield from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Clearfield from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, April 8th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Clearfield from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clearfield presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $98.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLFD opened at $35.27 on Friday. Clearfield has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $134.90. The company has a market capitalization of $536.81 million, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 6.49.

Clearfield ( NASDAQ:CLFD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.56 million. Clearfield had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 28.20%. The business’s revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clearfield will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clearfield news, Director Charles N. Hayssen acquired 3,000 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.50 per share, with a total value of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 136,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,279,243.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles N. Hayssen bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.50 per share, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 136,847 shares in the company, valued at $8,279,243.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ronald G. Roth bought 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $198,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,254,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,306,112. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clearfield during the first quarter valued at about $606,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 19.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,872 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 11,956 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 32.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearfield during the first quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 53.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of fiber protection. It operates through the Clearfield and Nestor Cable segment. The Clearfield segment involves the design, manufacture, and selling of fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions. The Nestor Cables segment includes designs, manufacture, and selling fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions.

