Linamar (LNR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Linamar to post earnings of C$1.72 per share for the quarter.

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported C$1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.62 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.91 billion. Linamar had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 5.38%.

Get Linamar alerts:

Linamar Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of LNR opened at C$64.59 on Monday. Linamar has a one year low of C$45.46 and a one year high of C$77.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$65.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$64.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.19, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.40.

Linamar Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Linamar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Linamar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.19%.

LNR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$80.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Linamar from C$82.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Linamar from C$80.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Linamar from C$86.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research cut shares of Linamar from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$88.40.

About Linamar

(Get Rating)

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Linamar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linamar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.