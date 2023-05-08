Lion Electric (LEV) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Lion Electric (TSE:LEV – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Lion Electric to post earnings of C($0.15) per share for the quarter.
Shares of TSE:LEV opened at C$3.08 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.85. The stock has a market cap of C$688.44 million, a P/E ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 2.72. Lion Electric has a 52-week low of C$2.25 and a 52-week high of C$7.84.
Separately, Raymond James dropped their target price on Lion Electric to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.
The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.
