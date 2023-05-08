Lion Electric (LEV) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Lion Electric (TSE:LEV – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Lion Electric to post earnings of C($0.15) per share for the quarter.

Lion Electric Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of TSE:LEV opened at C$3.08 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.85. The stock has a market cap of C$688.44 million, a P/E ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 2.72. Lion Electric has a 52-week low of C$2.25 and a 52-week high of C$7.84.

Get Lion Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James dropped their target price on Lion Electric to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Lion Electric Company Profile

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.