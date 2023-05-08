Lisk (LSK) Trading Down 6.8% This Week

Lisk (LSK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 8th. Lisk has a market capitalization of $122.30 million and $2.55 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.87 or 0.00003136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006906 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000246 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003268 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003298 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003465 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001003 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001000 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 141,095,751 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

