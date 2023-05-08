Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:LITTU) Shares Sold by Wealthspring Capital LLC

Wealthspring Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:LITTU – Get Rating) by 94.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695,342 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Logistics Innovation Technologies were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LITTU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $492,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in Logistics Innovation Technologies by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 22,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 4,984 shares during the period.

Logistics Innovation Technologies Stock Performance

LITTU remained flat at $10.23 on Monday. 600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,476. Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $11.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.05.

About Logistics Innovation Technologies

Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire businesses serving the senior market or capable of being repositioned to do so.

