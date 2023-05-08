London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Insider Purchases £480,480.78 in Stock

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Rating) insider Martin Brand bought 5,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 8,333 ($104.11) per share, for a total transaction of £480,480.78 ($600,300.82).

Martin Brand also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Martin Brand purchased 4,026 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 8,328 ($104.05) per share, for a total transaction of £335,285.28 ($418,897.15).

On Friday, April 28th, Martin Brand purchased 3,257 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 8,169 ($102.06) per share, for a total transaction of £266,064.33 ($332,414.21).

On Wednesday, April 26th, Martin Brand purchased 13,585 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 8,002 ($99.98) per share, for a total transaction of £1,087,071.70 ($1,358,160.54).

On Monday, April 24th, Martin Brand purchased 10,495 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 8,058 ($100.67) per share, for a total transaction of £845,687.10 ($1,056,580.58).

On Friday, April 21st, Martin Brand sold 7,325 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8,020 ($100.20), for a total value of £587,465 ($733,964.27).

On Wednesday, April 19th, Martin Brand sold 9,880 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7,915 ($98.89), for a total value of £782,002 ($977,013.99).

On Monday, April 17th, Martin Brand bought 14,313 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 7,885 ($98.51) per share, for a total transaction of £1,128,580.05 ($1,410,020.05).

On Thursday, April 13th, Martin Brand bought 8,612 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 8,015 ($100.14) per share, for a total transaction of £690,251.80 ($862,383.56).

On Tuesday, April 11th, Martin Brand sold 13,357 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7,803 ($97.49), for a total value of £1,042,246.71 ($1,302,157.31).

On Wednesday, April 5th, Martin Brand bought 8,661 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 7,916 ($98.90) per share, for a total transaction of £685,604.76 ($856,577.66).

London Stock Exchange Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:LSEG opened at GBX 8,358 ($104.42) on Monday. London Stock Exchange Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6,710 ($83.83) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,612 ($107.60). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 7,805.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 7,658.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £41.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,012.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.68, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

London Stock Exchange Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 75.30 ($0.94) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from London Stock Exchange Group’s previous dividend of $31.70. London Stock Exchange Group’s payout ratio is currently 7,697.84%.

LSEG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a £100 ($124.94) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on London Stock Exchange Group from £103 ($128.69) to GBX 9,900 ($123.69) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on London Stock Exchange Group from £105 ($131.18) to £102 ($127.44) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,550 ($119.32) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 9,558.33 ($119.42).

About London Stock Exchange Group

(Get Rating)

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

