Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $30.90

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.90 and last traded at $30.90, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.90.

Loomis AB (publ) Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $628.15 million during the quarter. Loomis AB (publ) had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 13.33%.

About Loomis AB (publ)

Loomis AB engages in the provision of cash handling solutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, USA, and Other. The Europe and USA segments offers cash handling services. The Other segment deals with the risk management function and other functions managed at group level. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

