LSV Asset Management Decreases Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,579,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623,466 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $308,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KHC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 7.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 96,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after buying an additional 7,093 shares during the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.6% in the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 58,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 8.9% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 25.5% in the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 15.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,502,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,197,000 after buying an additional 8,948,708 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KHC traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.13. 1,009,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,632,650. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $32.73 and a 52-week high of $44.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.32. The company has a market cap of $50.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.63%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KHC shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.79.

In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $9,917,600.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 188,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,479,947.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

