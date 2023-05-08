LSV Asset Management Has $443.65 Million Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

LSV Asset Management cut its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,182,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,374 shares during the period. McKesson accounts for about 1.0% of LSV Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in McKesson were worth $443,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 189.3% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in McKesson in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on McKesson in a report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.64.

McKesson Price Performance

McKesson Announces Dividend

NYSE:MCK traded up $3.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $369.26. 184,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 968,870. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $298.69 and a 12-month high of $401.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $353.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $368.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

See Also

