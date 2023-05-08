LSV Asset Management Lowers Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,606,805 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 387,784 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon makes up approximately 0.8% of LSV Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.94% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $346,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 238.6% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on BK shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.61.

BK traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,897,039. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $36.22 and a twelve month high of $52.26.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 11.98%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

