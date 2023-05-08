LSV Asset Management Sells 116,851 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,565,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 116,851 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences comprises 1.2% of LSV Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.52% of Gilead Sciences worth $563,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GILD. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,660,000 after acquiring an additional 16,643 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $2,304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $483,892.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,539,568.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GILD. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.60.

GILD stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.41. 623,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,911,131. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.92. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $89.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.72%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

