LSV Asset Management Sells 362,579 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,120,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 362,579 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.78% of Discover Financial Services worth $207,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 127.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 9,382 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on DFS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America raised Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total transaction of $1,538,803.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,597,697.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Discover Financial Services stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $96.69. 170,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,342,792. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.11. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $87.64 and a fifty-two week high of $119.91. The stock has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($0.26). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.16%.

Discover Financial Services declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.70 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

