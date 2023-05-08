LSV Asset Management Sells 433,670 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,070,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 433,670 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in MetLife were worth $222,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MET. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MetLife during the third quarter worth $30,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $202,732.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,915 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MET traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.34. 948,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,015,526. The stock has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.05. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.83 and a twelve month high of $77.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.48 and a 200 day moving average of $68.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.33). MetLife had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.09%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on MetLife from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

