LSV Asset Management Sells 475,721 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,907,370 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 475,721 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $253,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,566,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,549,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,331 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,262,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,548,566,000 after buying an additional 4,029,860 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,550,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $877,551,000 after buying an additional 1,679,810 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,870,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,067,000 after buying an additional 393,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,921,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,778,000 after buying an additional 159,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $152,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,340.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 34,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $513,024.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $152,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,340.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 747,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,291,569 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

HPE traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,728,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,634,904. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.47. The firm has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.22. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.85.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

