LSV Asset Management Trims Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,237,142 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 56,425 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 1.09% of Quest Diagnostics worth $193,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 154.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.20.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

NYSE:DGX traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $135.05. 126,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,148. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.95. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.40 and a 52 week high of $158.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.02.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $200,109.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,577,604.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.