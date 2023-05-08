LSV Asset Management Trims Stock Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,589,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,461 shares during the period. Molson Coors Beverage makes up 0.9% of LSV Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 3.51% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $391,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,013 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $22,699,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 783.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 401,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,292,000 after acquiring an additional 356,465 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $16,504,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 10.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,216,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,722,000 after acquiring an additional 312,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

NYSE:TAP traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.72. 160,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,846,816. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.74 and a 200 day moving average of $52.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $46.69 and a 1-year high of $66.67.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is presently -137.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.71.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

