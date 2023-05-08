Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) dropped 5.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.26 and last traded at $7.29. Approximately 6,316,552 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 25,274,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LCID has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. R. F. Lafferty cut their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lucid Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.58.

Lucid Group Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 4.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lucid Group

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $257.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.80 million. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 214.49% and a negative return on equity of 39.86%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LCID. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Lucid Group by 67.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 16.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the first quarter worth $383,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 23.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,842,000 after buying an additional 2,990,659 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the first quarter worth $400,000.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

