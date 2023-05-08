M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Acquires 275 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,465 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. L.M. Kohn & Company raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 16,535 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 100,968 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,772,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,222,958 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $193,131,000 after buying an additional 56,417 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $559,000. Finally, Dundas Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dundas Partners LLP now owns 250,540 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,767,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,244.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,423 shares of company stock valued at $339,801. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $2.72 on Monday, reaching $103.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,880,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,192,997. The company has a market capitalization of $188.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.49. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $126.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.85.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

