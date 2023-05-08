M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Boosts Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $3,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,749,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,609,759,000 after purchasing an additional 253,345 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,161,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,125,554,000 after purchasing an additional 44,792 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,913,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $548,683,000 after purchasing an additional 885,711 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,090,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,293,000 after purchasing an additional 642,310 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,291,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $461,079,000 after purchasing an additional 46,933 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 9,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 388,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,306,472. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

ARE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Shares of NYSE ARE traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $122.94. The company had a trading volume of 333,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,531. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.81. The stock has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.93. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.94 and a 1 year high of $175.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($1.71). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 28.01%. The business had revenue of $700.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 106.84%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Articles

