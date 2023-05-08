M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Grows Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,615 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Intuit comprises 1.5% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTU. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,492,000 after acquiring an additional 48,196 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $426.78. 893,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,542,235. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $426.43 and a 200 day moving average of $409.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $490.83.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.89%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.75%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total value of $206,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,837.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total value of $229,652.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $568,863. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total transaction of $206,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,837.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,328 shares of company stock worth $3,019,323. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $457.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $483.53.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

See Also

