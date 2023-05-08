M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Has $3.95 Million Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Clorox during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1,907.1% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Clorox from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.08.

Clorox Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE CLX traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $167.82. 1,062,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,243,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.24. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $178.21. The firm has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 289.69, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.30.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 114.67% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 813.81%.

About Clorox

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.