M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Has $494,000 Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,504 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 673 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 31,426 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 8,507 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $111.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,384,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,240,312. The stock has a market cap of $192.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $118.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.46.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.48%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.01%.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at $757,746,582.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $26,842.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,197 shares of company stock worth $6,659,607. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $103.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.37.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

