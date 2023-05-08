M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Has $5.74 Million Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Johnson Controls International accounts for 1.9% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $5,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at about $247,482,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at about $153,953,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 190.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,713,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,347,000 after buying an additional 1,122,831 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 19.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,669,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,269,000 after buying an additional 1,089,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at about $63,435,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 1.5 %

In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $197,671.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,054 shares in the company, valued at $325,629.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JCI stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,628,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,702,968. The company has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $69.60.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 71.64%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Further Reading

