M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Has $7.77 Million Stock Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,006 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank makes up 2.6% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $7,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at $26,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 914,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,595,000 after acquiring an additional 54,121 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 21.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. 49.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Desjardins lifted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.57.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Down 0.6 %

TD stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,575,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,396,964. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $113.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.88. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $55.43 and a twelve month high of $77.15.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The bank reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 18.23%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.721 per share. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 44.87%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

