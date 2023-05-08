M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,099 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Visa comprises 1.8% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 14,206 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,951,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,671 shares of company stock worth $42,943,080 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE V traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $232.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,904,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,172,843. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $235.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $225.21 and its 200 day moving average is $217.86. The company has a market capitalization of $436.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on V shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.96.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.