M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Sells 106 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pachira Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,288,000. Full Sail Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.0% during the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 3,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $247.61. The company had a trading volume of 888,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,990. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $238.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.40. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $202.05 and a one year high of $258.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

