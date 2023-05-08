M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Takes Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DE. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,496,000 after purchasing an additional 27,985 shares during the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Argus lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $459.86.

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $380.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 722,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,957. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $448.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $394.70 and a 200 day moving average of $411.00. The company has a market capitalization of $112.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 30.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.55%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

