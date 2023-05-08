Madison Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Madison Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 0.9% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Stock Up 1.9 %

S&P Global stock opened at $354.19 on Monday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.32 and a 52 week high of $395.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $343.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.90. The stock has a market cap of $114.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 42.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPGI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $434.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $394.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,977,384.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares in the company, valued at $57,977,384.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total value of $1,285,182.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,706.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,269 shares of company stock worth $6,587,360. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Further Reading

