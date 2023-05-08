Madison Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,836 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of PagSeguro Digital worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter worth $28,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter worth $55,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

PagSeguro Digital Stock Up 0.3 %

PAGS opened at $10.80 on Monday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $19.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $752.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.47 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PAGS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

PagSeguro Digital Profile

(Get Rating)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is engaged in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, small companies and medium-sized companies in Brazil. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.