Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 4,355 Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Madison Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,355 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Roche were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roche by 2.5% during the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,148,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,665,000 after purchasing an additional 28,157 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roche by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 55,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Roche during the 3rd quarter worth about $629,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Roche by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 58,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Roche by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,696,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,313,000 after acquiring an additional 876,903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Roche Stock Performance

Roche stock opened at $39.79 on Monday. Roche Holding AG has a 12-month low of $34.70 and a 12-month high of $44.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.90.

Roche Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.8068 per share. This represents a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Roche’s previous dividend of $0.79.

RHHBY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered Roche from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $268.75.

Roche Profile

Roche Holding AG is a research healthcare company. It operates through the Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics segments. The Pharmaceutical division comprises the business segments, such as Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chuga. The Diagnostic division consists of the following four business areas: centralized and point of care solutions, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics and diabetes care.

Featured Articles

