Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Manitowoc from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Manitowoc from $9.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Manitowoc from a neutral rating to a sell rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Manitowoc from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Manitowoc from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.56.
Manitowoc Stock Performance
Manitowoc stock opened at $15.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.94. Manitowoc has a fifty-two week low of $7.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manitowoc
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 2.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 526,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,941,000 after acquiring an additional 12,948 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manitowoc during the first quarter valued at approximately $339,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 43.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 59.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 5,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,635,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,827,000 after acquiring an additional 95,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.
Manitowoc Company Profile
The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Manitowoc (MTW)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/1 – 5/5
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.