Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Manitowoc from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Manitowoc from $9.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Manitowoc from a neutral rating to a sell rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Manitowoc from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Manitowoc from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.56.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

Manitowoc Stock Performance

Manitowoc stock opened at $15.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.94. Manitowoc has a fifty-two week low of $7.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manitowoc

Manitowoc ( NYSE:MTW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $508.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.97 million. Manitowoc had a positive return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Manitowoc will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 2.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 526,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,941,000 after acquiring an additional 12,948 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manitowoc during the first quarter valued at approximately $339,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 43.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 59.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 5,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,635,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,827,000 after acquiring an additional 95,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Manitowoc Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.