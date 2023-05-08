Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 2,000,713 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 1,417,442 shares.The stock last traded at $14.11 and had previously closed at $14.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on MRVI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.56.

Maravai LifeSciences Trading Down 3.9 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 7.70 and a quick ratio of 7.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 57.88%. The company had revenue of $204.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Maravai LifeSciences’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 33,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. 48.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

