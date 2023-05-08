Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Shares Down 6.1% on Disappointing Earnings

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.1% on Monday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $29.27 and last traded at $29.35. 117,392 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 157,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.26.

The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $154.79 million during the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 14.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS.

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

Marcus & Millichap Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. Marcus & Millichap’s payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Marcus & Millichap

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MMI shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Marcus & Millichap from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet cut Marcus & Millichap from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marcus & Millichap in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Marcus & Millichap news, COO John David Parker sold 4,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $153,995.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,654.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marcus & Millichap

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 29.8% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,056,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,420,000 after acquiring an additional 472,551 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marcus & Millichap in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,556,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 328.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,199,000 after buying an additional 190,700 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 305.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 238,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,574,000 after buying an additional 179,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,495,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,133,000 after acquiring an additional 129,031 shares during the last quarter. 61.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marcus & Millichap Trading Down 5.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.57.

About Marcus & Millichap

(Get Rating)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.