Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th.
Marine Products has increased its dividend by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Marine Products Stock Performance
Shares of MPX opened at $14.36 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.37. Marine Products has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $14.86. The company has a market capitalization of $494.56 million, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.21.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marine Products in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
Marine Products Company Profile
Marine Products Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of fiberglass powerboats through its subsidiary. Its products include Vortex, Robalo, and Chaparral . The company was founded on August 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
