Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th.

Marine Products has increased its dividend by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of MPX opened at $14.36 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.37. Marine Products has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $14.86. The company has a market capitalization of $494.56 million, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.21.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPX. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Marine Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $636,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its position in Marine Products by 2.7% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 783,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,045,000 after acquiring an additional 20,813 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Marine Products in the second quarter worth $103,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Marine Products in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marine Products by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 236,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after buying an additional 8,257 shares during the last quarter. 13.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marine Products in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Marine Products Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of fiberglass powerboats through its subsidiary. Its products include Vortex, Robalo, and Chaparral . The company was founded on August 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

