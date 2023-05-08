Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Monday, February 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $195.00 to $184.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $192.33.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance

Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $129.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.33. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $110.08 and a fifty-two week high of $165.85. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 29.88%.

Institutional Trading of Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VAC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,540,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 479.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 497,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,059,000 after acquiring an additional 411,407 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,283,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,208,000 after acquiring an additional 132,490 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 295,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,787,000 after acquiring an additional 114,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 483,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,903,000 after acquiring an additional 106,073 shares in the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company engaged in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

