MasterBrand (MBC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $784.40 million for the quarter.
MBC stock opened at $8.02 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.18. MasterBrand has a fifty-two week low of $7.08 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.
MasterBrand, Inc manufactures and sells residential cabinets for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home in North America. The company is based in Jasper, Indiana.
