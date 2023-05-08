MasterBrand (MBC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $784.40 million for the quarter.

MasterBrand Price Performance

MBC stock opened at $8.02 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.18. MasterBrand has a fifty-two week low of $7.08 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Institutional Trading of MasterBrand

About MasterBrand

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Madison Avenue Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of MasterBrand during the fourth quarter worth about $34,073,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MasterBrand during the fourth quarter worth about $16,268,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in MasterBrand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,251,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MasterBrand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,640,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MasterBrand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,923,000.

MasterBrand, Inc manufactures and sells residential cabinets for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home in North America. The company is based in Jasper, Indiana.

