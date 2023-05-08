Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s Largest Position

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY lowered its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,909 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,445 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 8.4% of Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $18,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 27,553.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 986,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 983,398 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth about $237,635,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,925,743 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $547,566,000 after purchasing an additional 696,961 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,259,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,967,977,000 after acquiring an additional 568,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,994,532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,289,000 after acquiring an additional 456,023 shares in the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.62, for a total transaction of $63,086,999.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,908,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,894,051,330.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 380,733 shares of company stock worth $140,704,056 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MA shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.85.

NYSE:MA traded up $1.65 on Monday, hitting $386.31. 676,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,741,984. The company has a market cap of $366.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $390.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $362.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $355.46.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

