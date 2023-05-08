Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Okabena Investment Services Inc.

Okabena Investment Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,141 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of MA stock traded up $1.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $386.31. 400,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,738,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $362.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $355.46. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $390.00.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 380,733 shares of company stock valued at $140,704,056. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on MA shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $418.85.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Further Reading

