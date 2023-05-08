MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediciNova Price Performance

MNOV opened at $2.16 on Friday. MediciNova has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $2.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.25.

Get MediciNova alerts:

Institutional Trading of MediciNova

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in MediciNova during the fourth quarter valued at $549,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediciNova in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediciNova in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of MediciNova by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 10,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MediciNova in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.18% of the company’s stock.

About MediciNova

MediciNova, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition and development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage compounds for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma and COPD, progressive multiple sclerosis, methamphetamine addiction, neuropathic pain, asthma, interstitial cystitis, and solid tumor cancers.

Featured Stories

