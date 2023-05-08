Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Position Lifted by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 643,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,512 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 3.5% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $71,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,134,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,302,459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,402 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,079,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,042 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,179,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,347,000 after purchasing an additional 143,329 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,162,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,461,000 after purchasing an additional 265,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,760,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRK. Wolfe Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.75.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE MRK traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $118.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,618,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,062,400. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.05 and a 1 year high of $119.65. The stock has a market cap of $299.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $16,472,801.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,239,927.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $16,472,801.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,239,927.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 500,073 shares of company stock worth $57,755,134 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

