Meter Governance (MTRG) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $40.57 Million

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. Over the last week, Meter Governance has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar. Meter Governance has a market cap of $40.57 million and $254,372.51 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for approximately $2.37 or 0.00008578 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003609 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000645 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 44,369,365 coins and its circulating supply is 17,087,494 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 44,363,289 with 17,085,431 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 2.6037384 USD and is down -5.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $186,992.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.