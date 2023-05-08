MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Down to $326.72

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $326.72, but opened at $311.15. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $306.98, with a volume of 149,736 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MSTR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on MicroStrategy from $372.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $328.00.

MicroStrategy Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 2.41.

Insider Transactions at MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The software maker reported $30.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $30.10. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 6,099.02% and a negative net margin of 174.90%. The company had revenue of $121.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($10.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 29.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.76, for a total value of $8,002,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,802.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 36.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $431,960,000 after purchasing an additional 237,109 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at about $41,969,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 31.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 226,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,297,000 after purchasing an additional 54,911 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 54.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 130,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,615,000 after buying an additional 46,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 5.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 622,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $302,949,000 after buying an additional 34,945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.75% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

Featured Articles

