Mizuho Boosts Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $55.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson raised Shopify from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Shopify from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Shopify from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.07.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $62.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.07. Shopify has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $62.54.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shopify will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $365,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Shopify by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 33,767 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 14,826 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

