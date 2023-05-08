Mizuho Cuts Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Price Target to $24.00

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Mizuho from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on JAMF. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Jamf from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Jamf in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Jamf from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Jamf from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of Jamf stock opened at $17.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Jamf has a 12-month low of $17.16 and a 12-month high of $28.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.48.

Jamf ( NASDAQ:JAMF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Jamf had a negative net margin of 27.82% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $130.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jamf will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason Wudi sold 16,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $332,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 371,587 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,001.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Jamf news, insider Jeff Lendino sold 16,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $325,071.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 210,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,160,682.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jason Wudi sold 16,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $332,487.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 371,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,001.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,274 shares of company stock valued at $875,536. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JAMF. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Jamf by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Jamf by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Jamf by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Jamf by 7.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

