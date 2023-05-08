Mizuho Trims Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Target Price to $215.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Mizuho from $235.00 to $215.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a report on Monday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $197.74.

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $135.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.93 and its 200 day moving average is $153.10. Atlassian has a 52 week low of $113.86 and a 52 week high of $300.29. The stock has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a PE ratio of -65.57 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.33). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 84.75% and a negative net margin of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $872.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.45 million. Research analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Gene Liu sold 238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $43,028.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,114,166.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $1,156,687.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,102,537.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gene Liu sold 238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total value of $43,028.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,114,166.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 281,329 shares of company stock valued at $45,303,027 over the last three months. Company insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Atlassian by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter worth $34,000. Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 45.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

