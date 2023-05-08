MMA Asset Management LLC Acquires 94 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

MMA Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.8% of MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 44,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,733,000 after acquiring an additional 8,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 215,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,014,000 after acquiring an additional 6,058 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH stock traded down $0.65 on Monday, reaching $244.66. 510,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,077,438. The company has a market cap of $65.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $247.60 and a 200-day moving average of $249.79. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $272.95.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

